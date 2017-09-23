Lena Dunham’s reaction to Kyle Jenner’s pregnancy was exactly what you’d expect

Lena Dunham tweeted out an odd message of support for Kylie Jenner on Friday night, just a few hours after the news that Jenner was expecting her first child broke.

The 31-year-old “Girls” creator claimed that some of her friends had texted her Friday evening to express annoyance that Jenner, 20, had gotten pregnant while some of them were still in the process of trying to conceive.

“A solid 10 friends texted me triggered by Kylie pregnancy,” Dunham tweeted. “I’m like ‘ladies she’s 20. We were all v fertile then, we were just broke.'”





In a later tweet, she attacked the big business of fertility: “You know the fertility industrial complex has pushed us too far when we’re trying to stay neck in neck [with] reality stars who can’t drink yet.”

People reports that Jenner — who is due in less than five months — is “really excited” about becoming a mother. Keep an eye on Dunham’s Twitter feed for more insightful celeb-pregnancy views.