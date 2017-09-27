Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese team up for Theodore Roosevelt biopic

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese will reportedly collaborate on a sixth film in the near future.

The two Academy Award winners have teamed up to make “Roosevelt,” a biopic about President Theodore Roosevelt. DiCaprio will play Roosevelt, and Scorsese will direct the film.

Insiders say the project is especially appealing to DiCaprio due to Roosevelt’s environmentalism and conservation efforts.

“Roosevelt,” which will be distributed by Paramount Pictures, does not yet have a release date.





Previous DiCaprio-Scorsese projects include “Shutter Island,” “Gangs of New York,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Departed” and “The Aviator.”

