LFO shares heartbreaking news about the health of one of the band’s members

LFO singer Devin Lima has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer following a surgery to remove a tumor from his adrenal gland.

Lima’s bandmate Brad Fischetti shared the news with fans in a video on the band’s YouTube page.

“Devin asked me to give you this update without him because, frankly, he’s not feeling very well,” he greeted fans in the beginning of the video. “But, he asked me to send you his love and gratitude for all the love and prayers you’ve sent his way.”

Fischetti explained that Lima had a few “difficult days in the hospital” but assured fans he was now home and resting. But, the worst news came after Lima’s pathology report came back. Fischetti told viewers that “it confirmed cancer.”





“What kind of cancer? Adrenal cancer; primary adrenal cancer, meaning it started in the adrenal gland, which is really rare,” he said, adding it is a “one and a million” cancer and that it is stage four because it invaded Lima’s liver, which was removed. Fischetti said that Lima will now undergo chemotherapy, radiation and take medication, but doctors are still concerned.

“I wish we had better news to share,” Fischetti said. “It’s devastating news, but at the same time, there’s nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger body, mind or soul. If anybody can defeat this, it’s Devin. I know with your prayers and your thoughts and your positive energy coming down his way, there’s no doubt that he will beat it.”

He also said that Lima’s “motivating factor” to recover quickly is getting back onstage.

LFO was best known for their 1999 hit, “Summer Girls.” Their late bandmate Rich Cronin died from leukemia in 2010.

