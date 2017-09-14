Liam Neeson has announced his retirement from action movies and the world is weeping
Liam Neeson has announced his retirement from action movies and the world is weeping

On Tuesday, Northern Irish actor Liam Neeson told a crowd at the Toronto International Film Festival that he is officially retiring from action movies, Sky News reports. Which means that Neeson’s upcoming action-thriller “The Commuter” — which will be released in early 2018 — could be the last time we see the 65-year-old Hollywood hero kick ass on the big screen.

“They’re still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff,” he said. “I’m like: ‘Guys, I’m sixty-fucking-five.’ Audiences are eventually going to go: ‘Come on.'”

Due to his roles in films like “Michael Collins” and “Schindlers List” Neeson was considered a dramatic actor for the majority of his career. It wasn’t until the 2008 surprise box-office hit “Taken,” — in which he played a retired C.I.A. agent forced to rescue his daughter from sex traffickers — that he became known as an action hero.

“Maybe two more years. If God spares me and I’m healthy,” Neeson said in a 2015 article in The Guardian. “But after that, I’ll stop [the action] I think.”

