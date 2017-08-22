Lily-Rose Depp just posed topless, but she isn’t the first celebrity daughter to bare it all

The good girls of Hollywood have gone bad!

This week, Johnny Depp’s daughter made headlines when she posed topless for a cover shoot for CR Fashion Book, but she certainly isn’t the first daughter to take it all off for the camera.

Celebrity daughters including Nicole Richie, Miley Cyrus, Daisy Lowe and Kimberly Stewart have paved the way for other women to #barethenipple through the years.

Let’s take a look back at some of the greatest Hollywood daughter topless photos.





Nicole Richie

The daughter of Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey-Richie flashed the cameras during a trip down the runway at the Joey and T fashion show during 2004 Fashion Week in Los Angeles. See the full photo, nipple piercing and all here.

Kimberly Stewart

Rod Stewart’s daughter showed a little skin when she posed fully nude except for a Native American headress during an episode of the E! show, “Stewarts and Hamiltons” in 2015.

Kimberly Stewart poses in nothing but a Native American headdress http://t.co/eaJ1pSTyFa pic.twitter.com/lBYGHRuD2x — #SalonSpaChat (@SalonSpaChat) August 4, 2015

Daisy Lowe

The 28-year-old daughter of Gavin Rossdale and fashion designer, Pearl Lowe is no stranger to racy pics and put on her birthday suit for a 2011 spread in Playboy. See those pics here.

Monday… I'm ready for you 🌞 A post shared by daisylowe (@daisylowe) on Apr 25, 2016 at 1:26am PDT

Theodora Richards

She is the daughter of rocker Keith Richards and Patti Hansen and she is no stranger to taking her clothes off. See her full spread in Max Magazine here.

Alien orbs helping me get ready for this evening Studio 54 event supporting #godslovewedeliver #ERA necklace by the way xxx A post shared by BLONDE TEDDY (@theodorarichards) on May 22, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Dakota Johnson

Actress Dakota Johnson and daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson fully embraced her nude figure when she played demure Anastasia Steele alongside Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey in the erotic movie franchise “Fifty Shades of Grey.” She has openly said that her parents still haven’t seen the film!

Miley Cyrus

Former Disney Channel darling and daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus showed off her wild side (and a lot more of that) in photoshoot with Terry Richardson that is definitely NSFW. See it here.

@mileycyrus C⭐️NDY 🍏🍏🍏 A post shared by Terry Richardson (@terryrichardson) on Nov 13, 2015 at 10:22am PST

They didn’t leave anything to the imagination!