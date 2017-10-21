Lin-Manuel Miranda sings “Wicked” with his mom in the car — and we’re in love

On Friday morning, Lin-Manuel Miranda surprised fans by sharing an adorable video featuring him and his mother singing a song from the musical “Wicked.”

“Just a casual morning Elphaba Glinda w/moms,” the composer, lyricist, playwright and actor captioned the cute footage on Twitter.

Just a casual morning Elphaba Glinda w/moms pic.twitter.com/K52FnjGP3z — Lin-Unwell Mirandead (@Lin_Manuel) October 20, 2017

In it, Miranda and his mother sing along to the show’s classic song “Because I Knew You” while driving in a car. The precious duo belts out the words to the song’s finale, and we can’t get enough!

Apparently, neither could social media users, who expressed their delight at the video on Twitter:

Love your Mom! She was wonderful at @AAPexperieNCE — Elizabeth Murray (@DocEMurray) October 20, 2017

@Lin_Manuel keeps my twitter feed from devolving into a dark rabbit hole. Thank you for your evergreen positivity 🌲🌲🌲 — Jackie Mohr (@jg_mohr) October 20, 2017

You guys both tilting your heads down on the last “knew you” is the sweetest thing. pic.twitter.com/uPSyG3FE2W — MaryCatherine Finney (@mickfinney) October 20, 2017

You are a gift to our 🌎. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Shari Frey (@Sharifrey) October 20, 2017

