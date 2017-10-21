Lin-Manuel Miranda sings “Wicked” with his mom in the car — and we’re in love

On Friday morning, Lin-Manuel Miranda surprised fans by sharing an adorable video featuring him and his mother singing a song from the musical “Wicked.”
“Just a casual morning Elphaba Glinda w/moms,” the composer, lyricist, playwright and actor captioned the cute footage on Twitter.
In it, Miranda and his mother sing along to the show’s classic song “Because I Knew You” while driving in a car. The precious duo belts out the words to the song’s finale, and we can’t get enough!
Apparently, neither could social media users, who expressed their delight at the video on Twitter:
