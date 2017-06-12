Lindsay Lohan’s fans barely recognize her now that she’s debuted this drastically different look for an upcoming TV show

This week, Lindsay Lohan made a splash when she debuted a new hairstyle, a sassy long bob, on her Instagram page in a photo alongside “Harry Potter” alum Rupert Grint and actor Nick Frost.

Lohan’s new ‘do is for her upcoming role on the new show, “Sick Note” according to US Weekly. Though it’s unlikely that LiLo took a pair of shears to her own head, fans are still digging the new look, even if it is just a wig.

😊Back on set of my new TV show #SickNote 😜 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 12, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

“Your hair is so beautiful @lindsaylohan,” one follower wrote.

Another fan added, “Ur hair looks so good!!!”

In the upcoming U.K. show, Lohan will reportedly play Grint’s boss’s daughter. Grint is reportedly playing a down-on-his-luck insurance agent who is misdiagnosed as terminally ill and keeps the accidental news a secret from friends and family. The show is set to air in the fall in the U.K., and Lohan will make her debut next year.