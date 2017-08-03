Lindsay Lohan’s kid brother underwent a huge transformation, and now he’s barely recognizable to fans

Cody Lohan, is that you?!

Lindsay Lohan recently gave fans a peek at her little brother’s incredible transformation from cute kid to high fashion model in a sweet post on Twitter.

“Proud of my little brother in Vogue China,” the proud big sis wrote.

Proud of my little brother in Vogue China pic.twitter.com/7z6VEN4XaJ — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) August 1, 2017

In the photo, Cody Lohan is staring directly at the camera in black pants and an oversized sweater. Former child model Cody is reportedly no stranger to the catwalk and signed with IMG Models in 2016, according to the New York Daily News.





Cody, 21, is the youngest of the Lohan siblings, including sister and fellow model Ali, 23, and Michael Jr., 29.

#nationalsiblingsday #familyfirst A post shared by Dakota Lohan (@dakotalohan) on Apr 10, 2016 at 6:08pm PDT

He’s growing up right before our very eyes!

