Lindsey Vonn releases a statement after hackers leak nude photos of her and ex Tiger Woods

Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods are the latest victims of a nude hacking leak.

Vonn’s private cell phone was reportedly hacked, and the intimate photos of her and her ex-boyfriend have been leaked, but the Olympian is ready to fight back.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” Vonn’s spokesman said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”





The photos were reportedly taken when Vonn and Woods were together. They split in 2015 after three years together.