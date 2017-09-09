Linkin Park creates a touching compilation of Chester Bennington memorials across the world

Fans across the globe have been paying tribute to Chester Bennington, and Linkin Park compiled a touching video of the amazing memorials they’ve created.

“Thank you to our fans from around the world for your outpouring of love and support,” the late singer’s bandmates Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn penned on Instagram.

The emotional montage features vigils and other tributes in countries such as Peru, Greece, Indonesia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Chile, Mexico, the Philippines, China, France and the Netherlands. In the clips, fans from all over pay their respects to Bennington and honor the legacy he has left behind.





Bennington was found unresponsive in his California home in July, and his cause of death was determined to be suicide by hanging. He passed away in the same way as his close friend Chris Cornell, who would have celebrated his 56th birthday that day.

On Thursday, his widow shared a heartbreaking family photo taken just a few days before his death. In it, Bennigton is smiling wildly, surrounded by friends and family with not a hint of suicidal thoughts on his face.

