Linkin Park fans gathered for a beautiful memorial to Chester Bennington after he was laid to rest
Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP
Rare People

Linkin Park fans gathered for a beautiful memorial to Chester Bennington after he was laid to rest

Article will continue after advertisement

Hundreds of fans gathered in downtown Los Angeles Sunday evening to remember Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

Bennington, 41, died in a suicide last month, found hanged at his home in Palos Verdes Estates near L.A.

The tribute in Grand Park included a candlelight vigil and performers who sang Bennington songs, according to KABC-TV.

Organizer Ashlee Kelly said Bennington was an inspiration to so many.

RELATED: “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi claims she was “threatened” by angry Teamsters in a new court testimony

“He’s lyrically touched so many lives, and he as a person was such a great human being – whether it be his charity work or his love for animals,” Kelly told KABC.


“He is a spokesperson for the teenager growing up,” she said

A private funeral service was held for Bennington last week.

He is survived by his wife and six children.

Cox National Content Desk | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement