Lionel Richie speaks out against his 19-year-old daughter’s much older boyfriend

Lionel Richie, like many dads, is super protective of his daughters, especially when it comes to the men that they date.

Richie’s youngest daughter, Sofia Richie, 19, is reportedly dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, 34, and that doesn’t really sit well with the singer and new judge of “American Idol.”

“Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” Richie told US Weekly at the New York City auditions of “Idol.”

When asked if he was happy for the couple, Richie said, "I'm scared to death, are you kidding me?!"





Disick has been dating Sofia since September and the two went Instagram official during a trip to Miami on Sept. 23. Disick shared a video of himself kissing his new lady love at a celebratory dinner on his Instagram story.

He shares three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, with Kardashian, who apparently is unfazed by his new relationship.

“Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore,” a source told the publication. “Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she’ll always want the best for him and will always make sure he’s happy.”