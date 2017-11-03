Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa celebrate a beautiful — and surprising — milestone

Lisa Bonet, 49, and Jason Momoa, 38, are officially married!
The news comes as a surprise to those who believed the couple to be married 10 years ago. Regardless, US Weekly confirmed that the lovebirds made things official with the purchase of a marriage certificate in October.
Zoë Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, Michael Fassbender, and several other stars attended the quiet ceremony at their house in Topanga, Calif.
According to a Facebook user who saw pictures from the wedding online, Momoa was said to be wearing an unbuttoned white shirt and a lei while his hair was in a man bun, one of his signature hairstyles. Another person said that Bonet “looked beautiful.” Some of the guests performed a traditional Māori haka for Bonet.
Momoa, whose father is native Hawaiian, can also be found performing a haka in several videos on his Instagram.
The beautiful couple met in 2005 through mutual friends and shares two children together, a daughter named Lola Iolani and a son named Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha.
Kravitz is also very much a part of their lives.
Anyone who feels dedicated enough can check out a cute video about their relationship, courtesy of PopSuagr: