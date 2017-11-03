Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa celebrate a beautiful — and surprising — milestone

Lisa Bonet, 49, and Jason Momoa, 38, are officially married!

The news comes as a surprise to those who believed the couple to be married 10 years ago. Regardless, US Weekly confirmed that the lovebirds made things official with the purchase of a marriage certificate in October.

Zoë Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, Michael Fassbender, and several other stars attended the quiet ceremony at their house in Topanga, Calif.

Mi amor Be home soon baby. Aloha sb A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Nov 3, 2016 at 2:01pm PDT

According to a Facebook user who saw pictures from the wedding online, Momoa was said to be wearing an unbuttoned white shirt and a lei while his hair was in a man bun, one of his signature hairstyles. Another person said that Bonet “looked beautiful.” Some of the guests performed a traditional Māori haka for Bonet.





Momoa, whose father is native Hawaiian, can also be found performing a haka in several videos on his Instagram.

PLEASE GO TO MY PROFILE and click on link The amazing man @colehbc @heartbreakconditioning who taught me this haka for @markhuntfighter He needs our aloha and support J A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jun 5, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

The beautiful couple met in 2005 through mutual friends and shares two children together, a daughter named Lola Iolani and a son named Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha.

What a day. Mahalo @guinness @guinnessus one for the record. ALOHA da momoaz A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 23, 2016 at 3:37pm PDT

Kravitz is also very much a part of their lives.

Lucky in London. Fam. @prideofgypsies • 🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧 #lolawolf A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Jun 28, 2016 at 2:48pm PDT

