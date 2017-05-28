Little Luna Legend was adorably mesmerized as her father serenaded the crowd at a recent concert

Daddy’s little girl!

Luna Legend only had eyes for her daddy at a concert on Saturday. John Legend’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, shared the sweet moment with fans on Instagram.

“👀 all eyes on dada,” Teigen captured the video.

👀 all eyes on dada A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 27, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Luna is currently on the road with her parents for Legend’s Darkness and Light tour, which kicked off in early May. She will be present for most of the 35 dates.





Recently, the family took a break from touring to hang out and take Luna to the Miami Seaqarium.

“Pre-show activities on #LunasFirstTour #DarknessAndLightTour #miamiseaquarium💦🐋🐳🐬🐟💦,” Legend shared with fans on Instagram.

Pre-show activities on #LunasFirstTour #DarknessAndLightTour #miamiseaquarium💦🐋🐳🐬🐟💦 A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 12, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Family trips and diaper bags — sounds like a very different kind of tour for John Legend!

