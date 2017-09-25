“Little People, Big World” star Audrey Roloff opens up about the struggles of motherhood

Ember Roloff is just 2 weeks old, and her mother, “Little People, Big World” star Audrey Roloff, is now opening up about how difficult motherhood can be.

In a candid post to mark Ember’s milestone, Audrey shared struggles she’s faced and how she is overcoming them.

“While I am overflowing with love for my daughter and husband, I won’t sugar coat it… these past two weeks have been HARD. The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again… I was well prepared for the pain and suffering that comes with childbirth, but I was not prepared for the pain and suffering that comes afterwards,” she wrote.





The new mom continued, “I got all the things… the common ‘TMI’ postpartum hurts, along with severe engorgement, too much milk, not enough milk, blisters, bruises, clogged ducts, and mastitis. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the pain that I’ve experienced while breast feeding has been comparable to unmedicated labor contractions.”

Audrey admitted that the frustration led her to feel like she was “failing” as a mother, but she is working to overcome it all.

“And not by my strength or striving, but in Christ alone. I’ve been humming the these lyrics while I nurse and pump through the nights, ‘Lord, I come, I confess, Bowing here I find my rest, Without You I fall apart, You’re the One that guides my heart, Lord I need you oh I need you, Every hour I need you, My one defense, my righteousness, Oh God, how I need you…'” Audrey shared.

“Motherhood is already refining me so much and I am blessed,” she concluded.