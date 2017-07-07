“Little People Big World” star Jacob Roloff gushes over girlfriend Isabel Rock in a heartfelt Instagram post

Jacob Roloff must be one lucky guy!

The former “Little People Big World” star took to Instagram this week to remind everyone how much he appreciates his girlfriend Isabel Rock.

“Seriously dig this girl,” he captioned a picture of Rock sitting next to a camp fire at the Roloff Farms. “Life with her is a gift.”

Seriously dig this girl. Life with her is a gift. A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Two years after quitting his family’s reality show, Roloff has embarked on a road trip across the the pacific coast west with Rock. He’s been documenting their trip both via social media and on their YouTube miniseries named “Rock & Roloff Road Trip.”





“These videos are going to be kind of a mix of dog life, travel life, just talking and stuff,” Jacob said after detailing how the TLC show was affecting his family in real life. “We’ll pretty much just show you scenery and tell you what we’re doing that day or something and then also talks and stuff while we’re driving.”

Earlier this year, Roloff expressed his excitement about their then upcoming trip, saying he couldn’t “wait to see life” with Rock.

This amazing lady turned 21 yesterday. It's so exciting watching her discover her artistic talent. Learning more and more about her everyday. . I am blessed. Can't wait to be on the road and see life with you @isabelllsofia 愛 A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

And it looks like they’ve been having a great time!

Grateful pūpers and happy hoomans A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on Jun 4, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

THE WORLD IS OUR (ROCKY MOUNTAIN) OYSTER. LOVE THIS LADY. WYO —> CO // EP. 003 up sooooooon . . . A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on May 16, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

WHAT A BEAUTY (THE GIRL NOT THE MOUNTAINS) A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on May 10, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

