“Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff shared an adorable photo from baby Jackson’s first Fourth of July

Baby Jackson loved his first Fourth of July!
On Tuesday, Tori Roloff gave fans a peek at her toddler’s first Independence Day with a sweet post on Instagram.
“Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸❤️💙 #babyJ,” she wrote.
In the adorable photo, baby Jackson is looking up and smiling at his mom, who is looking at the camera and wearing a festive red bow.
Roloff has been enjoying her first summer as a new mom and recently shared a poolside pic with her son.
“I was apparently boring baby J at our pool day today. 👶🏻💤💙 #zandtpartyofthree,” she wrote alongside the photo of herself in a black bathing suit and a big yawn on Jackson’s face.
Summertime has been good to the family!