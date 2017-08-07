“Little People, Big World” stars share more intimate family memories from Molly’s wedding at Roloff Farms

Molly Jo is a married woman!

Over the weekend, the family from “Little People, Big World” celebrated Molly’s wedding to longtime love Joel Silvius at Roloff Farms and by the looks of the photos, she was one stunning bride!

In the days since the “I Do’s,” the family has been sharing more photos from the happy occasion with fans on social media. As the weekend wrapped up, sister-in-law Tori Roloff shared a sweet tribute to her “seestor” with a few photos from the family wedding on Instagram.

“I am so sad this weekend is coming to a close. It seems like we’ve waited forever for the day to arrive that molly jo and joel would get married, and now it’s already over! I have been so emotional this week. I love Jo so much and I am so happy for her. She is the sister I never had and to watch her be so unbelievably happy has made my heart swell with happiness,” she wrote.





Tori continued, “Weddings are such a beautiful reminder of love between family and friends. I don’t mean sound annoying but I feel like my heart might burst from the love I feel. Love for my husband. Love for my son. Love for my seestor. Love for my family. Love for my friends. I have cried so many tears of joy as I was reminded just how important these things are. ❤️.”

In the photos, Molly is all smiles for a selfie with Tori and again in a family photo with the entire gang, including sister-in-law Audrey Roloff and brother Jeremy.

Tori also added a note to Molly’s new husband as she shared a photo of her family with the happy couple.

“My seestor is married and I am pretty excited about it. Joel, we love you so much! Welcome to the madness!” she wrote.

My seestor is married and I am pretty excited about it. Joel, we love you so much! Welcome to the madness! #zandtpartyofthree #seestorsfolyfe #storyofzachandtori #theresthatbellyagain A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Audrey Roloff also shared a sweet moment from Molly’s big day in a cute photo with her husband.

“Molly is married!!!! Yesterday I got to stand behind my sister-in-law while she exchanged the most beautiful vows and said ‘I do.’ Congrats @mollyjoroloff you and Joel have such a solid foundation and and Jeremy and I cannot wait to watch you both live out “I do” for the rest of your lives. Cheers oneness!” she wrote.

Jeremy Roloff shared a message with his fans featuring the happy couple after the weekend festitivies came to a close on Sunday night.

Sharing a photo of Molly and Joel walking hand-in-hand through the fields of Roloff farms, Jeremy wrote, “Yesterday my beautiful little sister got married! It was a day for the ages indeed. Beautiful, genuine, Christ filled – perfect. Congratulations to Molly and Joel and may God be with you as you begin #beating50percent daily. We’re so excited for you guys! Molly Jo Silvius everybody.”

Yesterday my beautiful little sister got married! It was a day for the ages indeed. Beautiful, genuine, Christ filled – perfect. Congratulations to Molly and Joel and may God be with you as you begin #beating50percent daily. We're so excited for you guys! Molly Jo Silvius everybody. A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Proud papa Matt Roloff rounded out the celebrations with a sweet post about his only daughter as they shared their father-daughter dance at her wedding reception Saturday night.

He wrote:

Molly is the apple of her mother and MY eyes …Amy and I are gushing with pride of her character, faith, heart for God, wisdom and judgment… especially her choice in picking her life mate. molly lives her life straight ahead (we daddy daughtered danced that song from Amy Grant tonight). As we pulled up to the ceremony in one of our special roloff farm all terrain rigs. I then escorted my dear molly down a rustic wood chip path to hand her off to Joel. Waiting patiently to take her hand in marriage. After several biblical scriptures were read they exchanged private vows and commitments to each other. They kissed and we all erupted in celebration and joy. It was an amazing wedding day that went off without a single hitch. It was a magical ferry-tail wedding for 2 incredible people that we all love very much.

Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Silvius!