“Little People, Big World” stars Zach and Tori Roloff have welcomed their first child together

Welcome to the world, Jackson!

On Sunday night, “Little People, Big World” stars Zach and Tori Roloff shared the news that their firstborn son had made his debut in the world on May 12.

Tori Roloff shared the adorable first family photo on her Instagram page with his birth status writing., “Jackson Kyle Roloff. Born May 12th at 8:00am 9 LBS 1 OZ 20 1/2 inches long.”

She added, “Mom and Dad are so in love with you already 💙👶🏻#ZandTpartyofthree.”

Jackson Kyle Roloff Born May 12th at 8:00am 9 LBS 1 OZ 20 1/2 inches long Mom and Dad are so in love with you already 💙👶🏻 #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 14, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

The new parents are all smiles in the photo as baby Jackson sleeps peacefully in his mother’s arms.





Zach shared the same photo on his Instagram page with the caption, “#zandtpartyofthree Jackson Kyle Roloff. Born May 12th at 8:00am 9LBS 1oz 20.5 inches long. #storyofzachandtori #weekendidos #nofilter love him ❤️.”

RELATED: After years of estrangement, Elton John reconnected with his mother just in time for Mother’s Day

Zach and Tori aren’t the only Roloff kids expecting a baby this year. Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey are also expecting. In April, the couple announced they are having a baby girl.

Showering this girl and her baby boy with lots of love today! Love you sister and can't wait to meet that precious little man💗 A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Baby Jackson will have a cousin to play with in a few short months!