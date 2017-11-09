“Little Women: Atlanta” star is facing serious charges after a deadly crash that killed a serviceman

Melissa Hancock, who appeared on Lifetime’s “Little Women: Atlanta,” was arrested for a DUI after being involved in a fatal crash that look the life of a 29-year-old U.S. Coastguardsmen on Saturday.

On his wife’s 27th birthday, Daniel Dill was acting as designated driver for her and her friends and was on his way to pick them up in Virginia Beach, Virginia around 2 a.m. when Hancock, 25, allegedly hit his car head-on while driving on the wrong side of the interstate. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors determined he had suffered a major spinal cord injury, brain swelling, internal injuries and broken bones.





After doctors revealed his prognosis, Dill’s family made the decision to withdraw care, and he passed away just after midnight on Sunday. Meanwhile, police arrested and charged Hancock with DUI maiming, but the charge may be upgraded to DUI manslaughter, according to a spokeswoman for the commonwealth’s attorney.

Hancock, who was featured on the reality TV series in Season 2, reportedly told a state trooper that she had consumed four mixed drinks at a club an hour before driving. Her blood alcohol content was 0.112 two hours later, and she stands at just 4 feet tall. She was granted a $15,000 bond at a court hearing and was ordered to wear a GPS device that also tracks alcohol intake.

“Everyone involved feels horrible about the tragic accident,” said Hancock’s attorney. “We are investigating the accident and the allegations against Miss Hancock.”

“He was the most clean-cut guy,” Dill’s father said of his son. “He never drank or smoked, and you had to really push his buttons to get him to curse. There wasn’t a confrontational bone in his body.”

Dill and his wife got married after dating for just a year, had purchased a house and were planning to start a family soon.

