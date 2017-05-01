“Live! with Kelly and YOU” winner Richard Curtis speaks out after Ryan Seacrest is named the new co-host

There’s no bad blood between Richard Curtis and Kelly Ripa.

The high school teacher took to Instagram shortly after “Live!” announced their full-time replacement for Michael Strahan was none other than former “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest. Curtis appeared as Kelly Ripa’s guest host a few times after winning the “Live! with Kelly and YOU” sweepstakes, and it was once rumored that he may be tapped to take over full-time after the fans reacted favorably to him.

On Monday, Curtis shared a heartfelt message for Seacrest and Ripa, in which he offered his support to the new daytime TV team.





RELATED: Ashton Kutcher proves he’s the best celebrity husband after gushing to Ellen DeGeneres about his wife, Mila Kunis

“Congrats to @ryanseacrest who became the luckiest man in showbiz (again) and got announced as @kellyripa’s new cohost on @livekelly,” he wrote. “I just wanted to give every person who has been following my journey a huge thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown,” he wrote.

“This has been an experience of a lifetime, and don’t plan on ending this here,” Curtis continued. “Please stay tuned everyone, this is just the beginning. Thanks for being awesome. Summer break is in a month so I’m available to fill in still @livekelly@gellman @livekelly :)”

“Live! with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekdays on ABC.