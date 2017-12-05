The season finale of “Long Island Medium” wrapped up many questions fans had about what went wrong between Theresa and Larry Caputo.

The TLC couple announced they were separating after 28 years of marriage just one day prior to the finale’s premiere. In the episode, Larry opened up to his friend Danny about the split.





“We’re having a difficult time. I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore,” he said, according to E! News. “Along with that comes the lack of communication so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”

He continued, “As much as I try to busy myself so I’m not thinking about it, it’s still there. I know it’s very trying for the both of us. I don’t want to make it just about me. I know it’s the same for Theresa also.”

On Sunday, the couple released a statement asking for privacy during this difficult time.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said in Dec. 3 statement to US Weekly. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Theresa has opened up about her failing marriage in recent episodes to her close friends.

“I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’” she said in a November episode of the series. “Since the last season of ‘Long Island Medium’ and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed. We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times.”

The couple wed in 1989 and have two children together, Larry Caputo Jr., 24, and Victoria Caputo, 23.