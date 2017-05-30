“Lost” alum Maggie Grace surprised everyone when she married her longtime love over the weekend

Maggie Grace is off the market!

According to US Weekly, the “Lost” actress married Two Bit Circus CEO Brett Bushnell in a private ceremony in La Jolla, CA on Sunday, May 28.

The couple tried to keep their romance under wraps but were forced to go public with their engagement in February after Grace was spotted trying on wedding dresses in Hollywood.

“the strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman) 💫,” she wrote alongside the sweet shot of the couple lakeside.

the strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman) 💫 A post shared by Maggie Grace (@maggiegrace) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:56pm PST





He was also spotted alongside the actress at the Women’s March in Los Angeles in January.

“WHAT A MAN.💋 #StrongMenSupportStrongWomen,” she wrote.

WHAT A MAN.💋 #StrongMenSupportStrongWomen A post shared by Maggie Grace (@maggiegrace) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

Congratulations to the happy couple!