“LPBW” new dad Zach Roloff opens up about his childhood and how it helped him prepare to raise a son with dwarfism

It’s an exciting time for Zach and Tori Roloff now that they have welcomed their first son together, but his recent diagnosis hits close to home for the new dad.

The couple recently shared the news that their son, Jackson Kyle was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, a condition he shares with his father. Males born with achondroplasia reportedly grow to an average height of 4’4″ and have a normal lifespan. Babies born with the condition may have breathing problems and delays in muscle growth.

My boys! 💙💙 #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 30, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

But, for Zach Roloff, Jackson’s emotional well being is one of his biggest concerns. In a new interview with PEOPLE, the first time father opened up about his own childhood and what he hopes he can provide for his son.





“I grew up with the name-calling,” the reality TV star recalled. “I look at my childhood and being a boy on the farm; it was a little tough because boys are very alpha-doggy and follow the pack. I was always chasing the back and way behind the pack. It was tough.”

Because of the taunting he endured as a child, Roloff knows he will have to work a little harder to make sure that Jackson feels confident.

#zandtpartyofthree Jackson Kyle Roloff. Born May 12th at 8:00am 9LBS 1oz 20.5 inches long. #storyofzachandtori #weekendidos #nofilter love him ❤️ A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on May 14, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more, because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” Roloff explained. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

He added that he is revealed that things are changing in the world that could make things easier on his son.

“The world is changing. People are more open to diversity,” he said. “Whatever he wants to do, we’re going to find a way to help him do it. That’s our job in life now.”