“LPBW” new parents Jeremy and Audrey share the first photo of baby Ember

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff finally introduced their baby girl to the world, and she couldn’t be cuter!

On Wednesday, the new mom and reality star shared a beautiful photo of her little family in a post on Instagram to fans.

“Our precious baby girl – Ember Jean Roloff – is finally here!!! 7.13 lbs 20.25″ long and born on September 10th. Wow,” she wrote. Audrey detailed her labor saying that “natural labor the hardest thing [she’s] ever done.”

“The whole time I just kept reminding myself of the MORE that was within me through Christ – that I could keep enduring, surrendering, trusting, and pushing more and more because of Christ’s strength within me,” Audrey wrote.”The second she was out of my belly and into my arms, the tears of pain ceased, and Jeremy and I looked at our daughter and each other with tears of uncontainable joy. We are in complete awe of the miracle of life, and feeling so blessed to be entrusted with such a beautiful daughter.”

Proud papa Jeremy also shared a sweet photo from their first moments with their daughter writing, “She’s absolutely beautiful – a face that draws you in. What a miraculous expierence (sic). So much to say, but for now we’re resting at home soaking In the present – honored that we’ve been entrusted with this little life.”