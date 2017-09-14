“LPBW” new parents Jeremy and Audrey share the first photo of baby Ember

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff finally introduced their baby girl to the world, and she couldn’t be cuter!
On Wednesday, the new mom and reality star shared a beautiful photo of her little family in a post on Instagram to fans.
Our precious baby girl – Ember Jean Roloff – is finally here!!! 7.13 lbs 20.25" long and born on September 10th. Wow. Natural labor was the hardest thing I've ever done, but holding our baby for the first time was undeniably the most empowering and rewarding moment of my life. Of course, I wrote "always more" on my hand when I went into labor, but never have these words carried more meaning. The whole time I just kept reminding myself of the MORE that was within me through Christ – that I could keep enduring, surrendering, trusting, and pushing more and more because of Christ's strength within me. The second she was out of my belly and into my arms, the tears of pain ceased, and Jeremy and I looked at our daughter and each other with tears of uncontainable joy. We are in complete awe of the miracle of life, and feeling so blessed to be entrusted with such a beautiful daughter. Sweet little Ember, may you always be a light in the darkness, glowing in all you do, enduring, feirce, and hard to extinguish;) May you always believe in the more that is within you, and when stoked and kindled by your Creator – may you be able to burn and glow even MORE than you ever could on you own 🔥 We love you so much Ember Jean Roloff. Thank you for making us "mom and dad" 😉 💗pc: @juliagreenphotography #journeyofjerandauj #emberjean #alwaysmore
“Our precious baby girl – Ember Jean Roloff – is finally here!!! 7.13 lbs 20.25″ long and born on September 10th. Wow,” she wrote. Audrey detailed her labor saying that “natural labor the hardest thing [she’s] ever done.”
“The whole time I just kept reminding myself of the MORE that was within me through Christ – that I could keep enduring, surrendering, trusting, and pushing more and more because of Christ’s strength within me,” Audrey wrote.”The second she was out of my belly and into my arms, the tears of pain ceased, and Jeremy and I looked at our daughter and each other with tears of uncontainable joy. We are in complete awe of the miracle of life, and feeling so blessed to be entrusted with such a beautiful daughter.”
Proud papa Jeremy also shared a sweet photo from their first moments with their daughter writing, “She’s absolutely beautiful – a face that draws you in. What a miraculous expierence (sic). So much to say, but for now we’re resting at home soaking In the present – honored that we’ve been entrusted with this little life.”
People are constantly asking me, "Are you so ready to get that baby out of you?!" And as excited as I am to meet her, I'm also trying to cherish our final days "just us" before baby girl rocks our world. In the waiting, I've been focusing on thankfulness, and gratitude has made me even more in awe of the beauty of pregnancy. I am so blessed to carry this life inside of me, not of my own strength and striving, but through God's miraculous design for creating life. Focusing on each present moment, rather than longing for future moments, has made my heart abundantly thankful – and "thanksgiving always precedes the miracle." As @annvoskamp so beautifully puts it, "In a world addicted to speed, we blur the moments…" I don't want to live through blurred moments. I want to experience the abundance of a life lived fully present – wide eyed, thankful, and brimming with joy. #39weekspregnant #beating50percent #journeyofjerandauj