“LPBW” star Audrey Roloff shared the prayer she says for her baby everyday as her due date approaches

Audrey Roloff’s strong faith is helping her prepare to meet her baby.

Over the weekend, the star of “Little People, Big World” shared the beautiful prayer she wrote for her unborn daughter with fans on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself and her husband, Jeremy Roloff from her recent maternity photo shoot in a daisy field, Roloff shared the sweet prayer for her daughter.

Father God, thank you for the blessing of being able to carry and care for this child of yours. I recognize that you are the author of life and your timing is so perfect. Thank you for bringing this sweet baby girl into our lives in your perfect timing and according to your perfect will. Thank you for knitting her together so beautifully and uniquely in my womb (Psalm 139:13). Jesus, I ask that you would bring her into this world healthy and strong, and with red curly hair;) Lord thank you for giving me a husband, and her a father, who will lead her, teach her, and love her with everything he’s got. Thank you for equipping and refining Jeremy in preparation for raising our daughter together. Lord, I pray that our baby girl would be born into this world blameless and innocent, a child of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, where she would shine as a light in this world, holding fast to the word of life, so that in the day of Christ she may be proud that she did not run in vain or labor in vain (Philippians 2:15-16). Lord protect her with your full armor the moment she comes into this world, and give her your spirit from the moment she is born. I pray that she would come to know how deep and wide, unconditional and unending, your love is for her (Ephesians 3:18).Lord may she be a fiercely burning light, driving out darkness wherever she is (John 1:5). May she be like an arrow (Psalm 127:4) shot out into this world with purpose to accomplish the work you have for her to do. Lord may she be a compassionate, creative, and courageous daughter, full of joy and overflowing with peace. Give her a strong sense of discernment and good judgment so that she will not be easily deceived. Bless her with iron friendships – friendships that will refine her and sharpen her. I ask for your favor over her life Lord. May she be a Godly woman who leads others to the foot of the cross and loves them the whole way there. Lord, I pray for her purity, that she would not be easily tempted but rather that she would be self-disciplined and self-controlled. May her faithfulness to you would be unwavering, and her devotion to you undivided. Fill her with your Holy Spirit to help through hurt times and hard decisions. May she be wise and willing, always listening to you God, and obeying what you have called her to do and who you have called her to be. Give her good health and a strong capable body that is not hindered, but that is able to do abundantly more than she could ever ask or imagine. May her spirit be infectious and invite others into the freedom and fullness of Christ – in a field of roses, may she be a wildflower. I pray also for her future husband. Lord may he have parents that know you intimately and follow you wholeheartedly. May his parents teach and instruct him to walk in your ways and to know and love truth. May he grow up to be a Godly, humble, respected, and honorable man who leads his family in faith. Father God thank you for loving this child and for being her protector, provider, redeemer, friend, counselor, encourager, Shepard, and King. Remind her always that she is more precious than rubies (Proverbs 3:15), beautifully and wonderfully made (Psalm 149:13), and unconditionally loved (Psalm 52:8). Lord, I submit this daughter of ours to you, may we raise her and love her in a way that is pleasing to you. In Jesus holy name, Amen.