“LPBW” star Tori Roloff opens up about her biggest challenge as a new mom two months after welcoming baby Jackson

Tori Roloff is getting real about motherhood.

The new mom and star of “Little People, Big World” opened up about an unexpected struggle of motherhood in a new post to fans on Instagram. Sharing a sweet photo of herself and her son, Jackson, Roloff opened up about breastfeeding her baby.

I just love my boys. 💙 #zandtpartyofthree #babyj A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

“Hands down the hardest thing about being a mom has been breastfeeding,” she started the lengthy post. “It was something I did not expect. I just figured it would come naturally because it’s what nature intended-I was so wrong. Jackson and I got so frustrated with one another in the beginning and it took every ounce of me to not quit.”





Roloff continued:

I realized however I was being selfish. It was an inconvenience and took FOREVER but I was blessed enough to be able to BF. I was in a position that some women would die to be in and I couldn’t let that go. I feel for those mamas that can’t breastfeed. I get asked at all my appointments how BFing is going and I couldn’t imagine how that would make the women who physically can’t feel. I also HATE the stigma of breastfeeding.

The new mom admitted that though she’s getting used to breastfeeding, she sometimes feels “awkward” feeding her son in public places.

“I still feel awkward in public when I feed my baby. Why should I? I’m providing for my child. J and I have come a long way and we work well together now and I’m proud of that,” she wrote.

Roloff also admitted that she is sometimes “overwhelmed as a new mom.”

“There are still times that I feel overwhelmed with breastfeeding but I know I’m doing to best I can. We as women just do the best we can and that’s all anyone can ask,” she wrote.

“You do you mamas. Don’t let anyone make you feel insignificant or like you’re not doing your best. Breastfeeding is ridiculously hard and it doesn’t always work out. Our kids are going to be just fine. #breastfeeding #milksnob #whereisthebaby? #canyoutellilikestripes?” she finished.