“LPBW” star Zach Roloff was all smiles as he celebrated his very first Father’s Day with son Jackson

Happy Father’s Day, Zach Roloff!

On Sunday, the “Little People, Big World” couple Zach and Tori Roloff celebrated another milestone in their relationship: Zach’s first Father’s Day!

Tori wrote to her husband:

Happy Father’s Day Zachary. There’s not a single person I’d rather being taking this journey of parenthood with. Seeing you with Baby J makes me fall more and more in love with you. Jackson and I love you so much and we can’t wait for many more fathers days ahead! #zandtpartyofthree #storyofzachandtori

In the sweet snap, Zach is all smiles as he holds his son, Jackson Kyle, for the first time.





Tori also shared another Father’s Day tribute to her own father and father-in-law Matt Roloff. Brother and sister-in-law Jeremy and Audrey Roloff were also featured in the adorable family photo featuring four generations:

And happy Father’s Day to all the important fathers in my life. Especially that guy on the left. Love you daddy. I wouldn’t be who I am today without you. You’ve taught me more than you’ll ever know. Watching you with your grandson melts my heart and makes me appreciate you even more. 💙 happy Father’s Day daddy zach matt papa and Jeremy! 💙

Next year, Zach and Jeremy will both be celebrated, as Audrey and Jeremy are expecting a daughter due in September!