“LPBW” stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff gave fans a peek at their stunning maternity photos as her due date approaches

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are getting ready for their baby!

This week, the stars of “Little People, Big World” shared their photos from a recent maternity photo shoot taken by Audrey’s friend, Dawn.

In the photo, depicting a sweet shot of the couple standing in a field of daises, Audrey wrote,

I have been sooooo giddy to share these photos!!! Some of you may have seen the little video my brother made of us during our maternity photoshoot, but here are the photos😻 Thanks to our good friend @dawn_photo for capturing the three of us amongst the daisies. These are hands down my favorite photos of Jeremy and I. I will forever cherish them and I cannot wait to show them to our precious daughter some day. See the rest of them on my blog, as well as a prayer I wrote out to pray every day for our baby girl 🙏🏻1 Samuel 1:27 ‘For this child I prayed.’





On her blog, AujPoj, Audrey shared details of the early stages of her relationship with Jeremy.

“Before Jer and I started dating,” she wrote, “we [had] this particularly memorable perfect summer day picking warm berries and walking alongside the train tracks through the daisy fields. It was the day that Jeremy began calling me ‘Daisy Braids’ – a nickname that he continued to call me throughout our dating relationship, letter writing, and into our marriage. That day was the day that our love multiplied.”

The mama-to-be opened up to fans, and her unborn daughter with a prayer to the baby on her blog.

Jeremy also shared a sweet photo from the photoshoot with a tribute to his wife and daughter.

“Baby girl has a pretty momma! Auj wrote a prayer for our daughter and you can read it and see some beautiful photos of the three of us in the daisy fields on her blog aujpoj.com,” he wrote.