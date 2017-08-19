“LPBW” stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff celebrate at a baby shower ahead of their first child’s arrival

On Friday, “Little People Big World” star Audrey Roloff was surrounded by family and friends as she celebrated at a baby shower prior to the arrival of her first child with husband Jeremy Roloff.

The couple’s daughter is due on September 1, so they’re making sure to take time before then to relax and enjoy one another’s company.

“I’d say we’re very excited, but there are definitely some nerves that come along with it!” Audrey told Us Weekly. “At this point, we’re just trying to relax and bring some calm back into our life. Jer has the house almost all wrapped up, so now we’re looking forward to spending these last few days just the two of us.”





The 25-year-old mom-to-be shared that the best part of her pregnancy process has been going through it with Jeremy by her side every step of the way.

“You know, one of the best things about big milestones in life is being able to do them alongside your spouse,” she said. “Jeremy has been so patient with me during this process. I really couldn’t imagine doing it without him. I have full confidence that when I need something, or even just want a scoop of ice-cream, that he’ll be off the couch and getting it before I finish my sentence. I feel loved and am thankful for a husband like Jeremy.”

In a recent episode of “Little People Big World,” the couple brainstormed names for their baby girl, and Audrey says they still haven’t decided on one yet.

“We’ve got one name in mind that we really like but haven’t fully committed on it yet!” she explained. “We’ll probably name her once we see her beautiful face!”

Audrey and Jeremy revealed their pregnancy back in February and announced they were expecting a baby girl two moths later. Their news came right on the heels of Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach, announcing that he and wife Tori were also expecting a baby. They welcomed son Jackson in May.

