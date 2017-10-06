“LPBW” stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff reveal what scares them the most about parenthood

“Little People Big World” stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff just welcomed their baby girl, Ember Jean, last month, and they’re explaining how they’ll decide on how to parent her and what has them worried.
“Just balancing life while being a mom, like work and marriage and other family members and friendships and all of that, just trying to find a rhythm,” Audrey explained what makes her the most nervous about raising a child, while husband Jeremy said learning how to discipline his daughter worries him.
RELATED: “Just like that” Zach and Tori Roloff’s baby boy Jackson is four months old
Our precious baby girl – Ember Jean Roloff – is finally here!!! 7.13 lbs 20.25" long and born on September 10th. Wow. Natural labor was the hardest thing I've ever done, but holding our baby for the first time was undeniably the most empowering and rewarding moment of my life. Of course, I wrote "always more" on my hand when I went into labor, but never have these words carried more meaning. The whole time I just kept reminding myself of the MORE that was within me through Christ – that I could keep enduring, surrendering, trusting, and pushing more and more because of Christ's strength within me. The second she was out of my belly and into my arms, the tears of pain ceased, and Jeremy and I looked at our daughter and each other with tears of uncontainable joy. We are in complete awe of the miracle of life, and feeling so blessed to be entrusted with such a beautiful daughter. Sweet little Ember, may you always be a light in the darkness, glowing in all you do, enduring, feirce, and hard to extinguish;) May you always believe in the more that is within you, and when stoked and kindled by your Creator – may you be able to burn and glow even MORE than you ever could on you own 🔥 We love you so much Ember Jean Roloff. Thank you for making us "mom and dad" 😉 💗pc: @juliagreenphotography #journeyofjerandauj #emberroloff #alwaysmore
“For me, specifically, just parenting in the sense of discipline when they start getting older and that just makes me nervous because you can do it really, really right and you can also do it really, really wrong,” he said, adding that he’d like to find a balance between the strict household his wife grew up in and the more care-free one he’s used to.
“Ultimately, like, everyone is gonna tell you all these different things to do and try,” Audrey chimed in. “There are so many different ways to parent and raise a baby and all that, but ultimately just kind of trusting your gut I guess and doing what you think is best.”
RELATED: “Little People, Big World” star Audrey Roloff opens up about the struggles of motherhood
September 10th, 2017 at 9:40am we welcomed Ember Jean Roloff to planet earth! Weighing in at 7.13 lbs and 20.25" long. She's absolutely beautiful – a face that draws you in. What a miraculous expierence. So much to say, but for now we're resting at home soaking In the present – honored that we've been entrusted with this little life. Welcome to our family Ember Jean, we're so excited to meet you. May you be a glowing, fierce, and radiant light in this world. PC: @juliamichellegreen #journeyofjerandauj
“I feel like we feel confident in it,” Jeremy added. “I think we’re ready for this journey, but are we prepared? No, I don’t think you can be prepared. Similarly to marriage, you just do it, and it happens, and then, you kind of catch up to it.”