“LPBW” stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed their first daughter together

The Roloff family just got a little bit bigger after Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed their first child, a daughter on Sunday.

Little Ember Jean Roloff was born on Sunday, September 10 at 9:40 a.m. and weighed 7.13 lbs.

“Labor is such a wild and miraculous process and meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontainable joy,” the couple said in a statement to US Weekly. “We are so thankful for this little life we’ve been blessed with and cannot wait to see all that she becomes. ”





The new dad had nothing but nice things to say about his wife and how she handled labor.

“Audrey did amazing. Natural labor is no joke. I have a renewed appreciation for her strength,” he said. “And Ember is just miraculous. Perfect little baby. I’m in awe by the circle of life.”

The couple wed in September 2014 and announced they were expecting in February.