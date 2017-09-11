“LPBW” stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed their first daughter together

The Roloff family just got a little bit bigger after Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed their first child, a daughter on Sunday.
Little Ember Jean Roloff was born on Sunday, September 10 at 9:40 a.m. and weighed 7.13 lbs.
People are constantly asking me, "Are you so ready to get that baby out of you?!" And as excited as I am to meet her, I'm also trying to cherish our final days "just us" before baby girl rocks our world. In the waiting, I've been focusing on thankfulness, and gratitude has made me even more in awe of the beauty of pregnancy. I am so blessed to carry this life inside of me, not of my own strength and striving, but through God's miraculous design for creating life. Focusing on each present moment, rather than longing for future moments, has made my heart abundantly thankful – and "thanksgiving always precedes the miracle." As @annvoskamp so beautifully puts it, "In a world addicted to speed, we blur the moments…" I don't want to live through blurred moments. I want to experience the abundance of a life lived fully present – wide eyed, thankful, and brimming with joy. #39weekspregnant #beating50percent #journeyofjerandauj
“Labor is such a wild and miraculous process and meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontainable joy,” the couple said in a statement to US Weekly. “We are so thankful for this little life we’ve been blessed with and cannot wait to see all that she becomes. ”
RELATED: Lady Gaga reveals why she and Taylor Kinney ended their engagement
The new dad had nothing but nice things to say about his wife and how she handled labor.
“Audrey did amazing. Natural labor is no joke. I have a renewed appreciation for her strength,” he said. “And Ember is just miraculous. Perfect little baby. I’m in awe by the circle of life.”
The couple wed in September 2014 and announced they were expecting in February.