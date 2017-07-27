Macaulay Culkin has had a lot of changes since his child star days, but this new look may be the best one yet

Macaulay Culkin is looking better than ever!

Culkin has come a long way since his cute child star days as the little trickster Kevin McCallister in the “Home Alone” franchise.

In his teen years, Culkin stepped out of the spotlight, and his image took a little bit of a turn. In 2012, he was spotted looking frail and thin with long shaggy hair, and fans speculated that drug use may be to blame.

Culkin has denied the drug abuse allegations.





Ten Years After His Last On-Screen Appearance Will See Macaulay Culkin Return To The… https://t.co/LES7dpPkOx pic.twitter.com/ZktxXQLVyJ — Zay Zay (@ZayZayCom) June 26, 2017

But recently, Culkin was spotted leaving a Los Angeles grocery store looking better than ever! Sporting a fresh haircut with jeans and a denim shirt paired with a tee, the actor looked healthy, glowing and, dare we say, hotter than ever!

RELATED: Justin Bieber allegedly hit a paparazzo with his truck in a mad dash to leave a Beverly Hills church service

It appears that Culkin has put on a little bit of weight since his days of looking tired and gaunt, and the internet loves it!

Wow, 2017 Macaulay Culkin looks pretty damn good. I wouldn't mind being Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York with him. pic.twitter.com/wXgytE6Imu — Cicco チコ (@missciccone) July 27, 2017

May we all be as refreshed and renewed as 2017 Macaulay Culkin pic.twitter.com/HZTyZT5h2E — Judson Collier (@JudsonCollier) July 27, 2017

I am here for 2017 Macaulay Culkin pic.twitter.com/L2NrN86gI9 — amanda (@idcamandaa) July 26, 2017

We are here for it, too! Looking good, Mac!