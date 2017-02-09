Madonna debuts her newly adopted twins in a heartwarming and beautiful photo together

Madonna is so in love with her new little girls.

This week, the “Material Girl” adopted twins girls Stella and Esther from Malawi, and the proud mama couldn’t help but share the news with fans on Instagram.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love,” she wrote alongside the sweet photo of the girls together.





Madonna previously denied the rumors, but it seems that they really stole her heart.

There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for 4 years since they were 5 days old. Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to. Raising Malawi.org . Every little bit helps!!! 🙏🏻💘🌺🌸🌼🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🦋🦋😘💘🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Nearly a year ago, Madonna and her daughter, Lourdes Leon, visited the orphanage in Malawi, and Madonna shared the moment with her fans.

“3 Beauties! 💘 Lola spends time with twins, Stella and Esther at Home of Hope Orphanage,” she captioned the photo.

3 Beauties! 💘 Lola spends time with twins, Stella and Esther at Home of Hope Orphanage: 🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼❤️🙏🏻🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 8, 2016 at 6:49am PDT

Madonna has previously adopted two children from Malawi; son David was adopted in 2006, and she brought daughter Mercy home in 2009. She also has two biological children, Lourdes and Rocco Ritchie.

Congratulations to the happy family!