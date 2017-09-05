Madonna drags FedEx on Twitter after her package goes missing

The Queen of Pop faced everyone’s worst nightmare when she was forced to battle with FedEx in order to get a package delivered to her home.

On Tuesday, Madonna shared a selfie with one annoyed expression to share her dismay after FedEx refused to release her package.

“When you’ve been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package. ! # bitchplease,” she wrote alongside the selfie.

When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease pic.twitter.com/UQdms69w49 — Madonna (@Madonna) September 5, 2017

FedEx responded to her tweet, writing, “Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers,” which practically sent the Internet into a frenzy of responses to the singer.





This is the oddest 'relatable' tweet I've ever seen — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 5, 2017

RELEASE THE PACKAGE @FedEx — Javier E. David (@TeflonGeek) September 5, 2017