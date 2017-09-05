Rare People

Madonna drags FedEx on Twitter after her package goes missing

Article will continue after advertisement

The Queen of Pop faced everyone’s worst nightmare when she was forced to battle with FedEx in order to get a package delivered to her home.

On Tuesday, Madonna shared a selfie with one annoyed expression to share her dismay after FedEx refused to release her package.

“When you’ve been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease,” she wrote alongside the selfie.

FedEx responded to her tweet, writing, “Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers,” which practically sent the Internet into a frenzy of responses to the singer.


RELATED: Kelly Ripa’s youngest baby is all grown up and headed to high school

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement