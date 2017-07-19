Madonna has taken drastic measures to keep Tupac’s breakup letter from going to auction

Madonna does not anyone to get her hands on her private items!

According to Page Six, the “Material Girl” singer has filed an emergency court order in New York to stop an auction that was set to begin on Wednesday. The order reportedly blocks Gotta Have It! Collectibles, Inc., from selling some of her personal items, including a letter from Tupac while he was in prison, a hairbrush with some of her hair in it and a pair of used underwear.

In the documents, Madonna said she is disgusted that a stranger could own a piece of her.





“I understand that my DNA could be extracted from a piece of my hair. It is outrageous and grossly offensive that my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public,” she wrote in the documents, adding, “I was shocked to learn of the planned auctioning of the Shakur letter, as I had no idea that the Shakur letter was no longer in my possession.”

The letter was reportedly expected to go for upwards of $400,000 at auction. Manhattan Supreme Court Gerald Leibovitz has ordered Madonna’s personal items to be removed from the website.

Madonna claims that a “former friend” is behind the items that are up for auction. She says that Darlene Lutz, a Manhattan art consultant, took the items without her permission.

“The fact that I have attained celebrity status as a result of success in my career does not obviate my right to maintain my privacy, including with regard to highly personal items,” Madonna wrote of the unreleased sound recordings, personal photographs and “intimate love letters” from former lovers including John Enos and Peter Shue.

Pete Siegel, a spokesperson for the auction house, said, “Madonna and her legal army have taken what we believe to be a completely baseless and meritless action to temporarily halt the sale of Ms. Lutz’s legal property.”

He was confident that they will get the memorabilia back. A hearing is reportedly set for September.