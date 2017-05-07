Madonna took it all off and flaunted her fully nude body for the world to see on Instagram
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Warning: This post contains nudity

Madonna certainly has never been shy in front of a camera.

On Saturday, the “Material Girl” singer gave fans a peek at her toned body when she shared two racy photos on Instagram.

In the first shot, she posed with a gold grill and in the next, she was fully nude and posed laying down. She added the caption, “Gold” to the photos.

Gold 💛

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Madonna maintained some privacy by cropping out some of her body from the shot, but we get the idea.


Instagram/Madonna

The racy photos come just days after Madonna walked the famous steps at the red carpet for the Met Gala.

She posed in a camo themed gown designed by Moschino and she was really feeling herself that night!

I guess I was Really feeling it last night in my Moschino dress! 💋🔥🔥🔥💃🏻💯😂

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

She even shared a hilarious snap of “American Horror Story” star Sarah Paulson fan-girling over her at the event and got up close-and-personal with Amy Schumer.

“Hahaahhahahhaahahha 😂😂🤡🤡🎪🎪🎉🎉🎉🎉😎🙌🏻🙌🏻Love you Sarah! 😘♥️” Madonna wrote.

“Sometimes you just have to let your friends rest on your boobies! 🤡🤡🤡” she wrote.

Sometimes you just have to let your friends rest on your boobies! 🤡🤡🤡

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Nicole Moschella, Rare Staff | Posted on
