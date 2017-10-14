Madonna wished her daughter Lourdes a “happy birthday” with some heartwarming Instagram posts

On Saturday, Madonna wished her eldest daughter Lourdes a happy 21st birthday with a series of heartwarming pictures on Instagram.
“Whether you are in Cuba…or in Kenya…or in our own backyard, you are always in my heart. Happy birthday Lola,” the legendary pop-music icon wrote alongside a trio of photos of her daughter in different countries at various stages in her life. the final image was a charming picture of the mother-daughter duo sharing a treasured moment at home.
This isn’t the first time Madonna’s gushed about her eldest child on her birthday. Last year, she shared this cute close-up of her daughter’s face writing, “Happy birthday to my beautiful princess L.O.L.I.T.A.” she wrote, adding, “Never forget who you are little star.”
