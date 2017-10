Madonna wished her daughter Lourdes a “happy birthday” with some heartwarming Instagram posts

On Saturday, Madonna wished her eldest daughter Lourdes a happy 21st birthday with a series of heartwarming pictures on Instagram.

โ€œWhether you are in Cubaโ€ฆor in Kenyaโ€ฆor in our own backyard, you are always in my heart. Happy birthday Lola,โ€ the legendary pop-music icon wrote alongside a trio of photos of her daughter in different countries at various stages in her life. the final image was a charming picture of the mother-daughter duo sharing a treasured moment at home.

Or in our own backyard!! ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜ โฃ๏ธโฃ๏ธ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜โฃ๏ธโฃ๏ธ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜. You are always in my heart โ™ฅ๏ธโ™ฅ๏ธโ™ฅ๏ธ๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‚!! Happy Birthday Lola. ๐Ÿ’‹๐ŸŒน๐Ÿ’‹๐ŸŒน๐Ÿ’‹๐ŸŒน๐Ÿ’‹๐ŸŒน๐Ÿ’‹๐ŸŒน๐Ÿ’‹๐Ÿ’‹๐ŸŒน๐ŸŒน๐Ÿ’‹ La Princessa โ™ฅ๏ธ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

This isnโ€™t the first time Madonnaโ€™s gushed about her eldest child on her birthday. Last year, she shared this cute close-up of her daughterโ€™s face writing, โ€œHappy birthday to my beautiful princess L.O.L.I.T.A.โ€ she wrote, adding, โ€œNever forget who you are little star.โ€

Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Princess. L.O.L.I.T.A. ๐Ÿ’˜๐Ÿ’˜๐Ÿ’˜ Never Forget who You Are โญ๏ธ Little Star! ๐ŸŒธ๐ŸŒบ๐ŸŒน๐ŸŒป๐ŸŒบ๐Ÿ’๐ŸŒผ๐ŸŒท๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽ‚๐ŸŽˆ๐ŸŽˆ๐Ÿ’ž๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’ƒ๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘‘ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Oct 14, 2016 at 6:09am PDT

