Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd pack in the PDA in hot Instagram pics

“Dancing with the Stars” love birds Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd are still soaking in the newlywed bliss.
The couple packed in the PDA over the weekend with steamy pics on Instagram.
Chmerkovskiy shared one hot photo of himself kissing his wife with lyrics from Shuggie Otis’ song “Strawberry Letter 23” in the caption.
He added, “#YeahItsLikeThat #JustLikeOldTimes” as hashtags. He credit his brother, Val Chmerkovskiy and girlfriend Jenna Johnson with taking the photo.
“Hello, my love I heard a kiss from you Red magic satin playing near, too All through the morning rain I gaze – the sun doesn't shine – Rainbows and waterfalls run through my mind In the garden – I see west Purple shower, bells and tea Orange birds and river cousins dressed in green Pretty music I hear – so happy And loud – blue flower echo From a cherry cloud Feel sunshine sparkle pink and blue Playgrounds will laugh if you try to ask Is it cool?, is it cool? If you arrive and don't see me I'm going to be with my baby I am free – flying in her arms, over the sea Stained window, yellow candy screen See speakers of kite – with velvet roses diggin' freedom flight A present from you – Strawberry letter 22 The music plays, I sit in for a few Ooh…ooh…ooh…ooh…ooh… A present from you – Strawberry letter 22 The music plays, I sit in for a few Ooh…ooh…ooh…ooh…ooh…” – Shuggie Otis #YeahItsLikeThat #JustLikeOldTimes @petamurgatroyd 📷: @iamvalc + @dance10jenna
Murgatroyd also gave her husband some love on Instagram with a hot photo of herself kissing Chmerkovskiy.
RELATED: New mom Peta Murgatroyd shares the “cheeky” thing her 7-month-old Shai just learned how to do
“The Hunkiest of Husbands 💫,” she wrote alongside the hot shot.
Chmerkovskiy and Murgatoryd wed in July of this year after getting engaged in December 2015. They have one child, Shai Aleksander, whom they welcomed on Jan. 4.