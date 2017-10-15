Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd pack in the PDA in hot Instagram pics

“Dancing with the Stars” love birds Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd are still soaking in the newlywed bliss.

The couple packed in the PDA over the weekend with steamy pics on Instagram.

Chmerkovskiy shared one hot photo of himself kissing his wife with lyrics from Shuggie Otis’ song “Strawberry Letter 23” in the caption.

He added, “#YeahItsLikeThat #JustLikeOldTimes” as hashtags. He credit his brother, Val Chmerkovskiy and girlfriend Jenna Johnson with taking the photo.

Murgatroyd also gave her husband some love on Instagram with a hot photo of herself kissing Chmerkovskiy.





RELATED: New mom Peta Murgatroyd shares the “cheeky” thing her 7-month-old Shai just learned how to do

“The Hunkiest of Husbands 💫,” she wrote alongside the hot shot.

The Hunkiest of Husbands 💫 A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatoryd wed in July of this year after getting engaged in December 2015. They have one child, Shai Aleksander, whom they welcomed on Jan. 4.