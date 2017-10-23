Maks Chmerkovskiy responds to rumors of drama with “DWTS” partner Vanessa Lachey

Maks Chmerkovskiy cleared up rumors of bad blood with season 25 “Dancing with the Stars” partner Vanessa Lachey.

Chmerkovskiy spoke with at the 2017 Maxim Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Saturday and said things with Lachey “were never bad.”

“It’s a tough show,” he said, according to PEOPLE and mentioned that many of the performers are under a lot of stress during the competition. “And when you’re good enough to make it all the way, you go through that much more stuff. We’re a great couple. We’re doing our best. She’s giving me all the time that she should, and I can’t wait for this Monday to show what we’ve been working on.”





Rumors of drama between Lachey and Chmerkovskiy started earlier this season after the pro skipped out on a performance. At the time of the performance, host Erin Andrews said Chmerkovskiy was absent because he had to take care of “personal issues” but rumors of drama quickly began to swirl.

Chmerkovskiy issued a public apology to Lachey following the alleged rehearsal “bickering.”

He has since returned to the competition and things between them seem to be better than ever. Chmerkovskiy was moved by Lachey’s performance during an emotional routine and took to social media to applaud her last week.

“Everything I ever want for my partners is literally what @vanessalachey has brought to the dance floor last night. Raw, unapologetic, real emotion expressed through a beautiful dance,” he wrote on Instagram. “Yesterday also marked the first time when I completely lost it right before the dance… I rarely cry but this was something different, something I’ve yet to experience watching someone else’s story. I’m proud of you partner!”

He continued, “They can say what they want but you’re a star and I wouldn’t want to be on this rollercoaster with anyone but you! And we have so many more of these moments to share with each other, and everyone else who couldn’t stop their tears… #teamBabiesAndBallroom #DWTS#NeverADullMoment.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.