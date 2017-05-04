Mama June Shannon celebrates her weight loss by slipping into a red swimsuit and striking a pose

After going from a size 18 to a size 4, Mama June Shannon recently posed for a Baywatch-themed photoshoot in which she donned that famous red swimsuit and flaunted her new body.

The “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” star struck a pose and showed off the slimmer her, an image that harkens back to her July 2015 Baywatch-inspired photos that were shot when she still weighed over 400 pounds.

Mama June is celebrating her weight loss with a Baywatch-themed photo shoot. https://t.co/VJtWWKwi4I pic.twitter.com/9Gk9WP6epr — E! News (@enews) May 3, 2017

According to E! News, Mama June wanted to show off her new body in time for summer and wanted to give fans a before-and-after look at how far she’s come. In addition to having several weight-loss surgeries, the reality star also worked with a nutritionist and a personal trainer to get down to just 137 pounds.

“I’ve worked my ass off, working out, getting healthy,” she said ahead of her big reveal last month. “And now I feel like becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside.”

Although her weight-loss journey began as a plot to get revenge on her ex, over time she realized that she really wanted to lose the weight for herself. In April, she went on the “Wendy Williams Show,” where she expressed her concerns about maintaining her new physique, saying, “For me, throughout the years, I’ve been able to drop the weight. But maintaining it…I guess I became what you call a ‘scale whore,’ because I was constantly kind of beating myself up.”

So far, it looks like she’s doing a great job of staying slim!

