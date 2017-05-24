Mama June Shannon showed off her slim new figure again in a body-hugging red hot dress

Lookin’ good, Mama June!

After losing nearly 300 pounds in her recent weight loss journey, Mama June Shannon is loving her new figure. Shannon was all smiles as she appeared on the red carpet for the new WEtv series “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.”

Shannon flaunted her newly slim physique in a figure hugging red gown and completed the look with black heels, a bracelet and several rings on her fingers.

#MamaJune is lookin' red hot 🔥at the #GUHHATL premiere party! @guhh_wetv A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on May 23, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

Viewers loved watching her weight loss journey on the WEtv show, “Mama June: From Not to Hot.” In the series, Shannon underwent a gastric sleeve surgery and combined diet and working out to lose the weight. After slimming down, June underwent a breast augmentation and skin removal surgery to get rid of her “turkey neck,” “bat wings” and sagging stomach.





She plans to keep the weight off by continuing the diet and regular exercise.

Shannon also admitted to worrying about her own daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon” and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s, weights as they continue into adulthood.

“I do worry about their health, but I’m not going to say, ‘You got to eat salads all the time,’” she said of her daughters. Shannon is also mother to daughters Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, from whom she is estranged.