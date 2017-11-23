Menu
Cindy Crawford/Instagram Read this Next

You’ll be shocked by how much Cindy Crawford's teenage daughter looks like her iconic mom
Advertisement

Seven months after losing 300 pounds on “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” Mama June Shannon is here to prove she’s still keeping the weight off!


The 38-year-old reality star was spotted out and about in Atlanta, Georgia this week while Christmas shopping and was happy to show off her slim figure. Dressed in athletic wear leggings and a long-sleeved gray shirt, she was all smiles while proving she’s kept her weight loss promise.

RELATED: Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon reveals the father of her child in a sweet post following her big pregnancy announcement

“I can promise you I’m never going back to that size. I’m happy where I’m at,” Shannon told PEOPLE back in April after she underwent weight loss surgery and drastically changed her diet and exercise routine, going from 460 pounds to a size 4.

At the very beginning of her weight loss journey, she initially wanted to drop the pounds to make her ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson jealous at his then-upcoming wedding to his new love. However, over time it became much more than that.

“My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous,” she said. “But it’s no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally. I feel like [I’m] becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like [I was] on the inside.”

When she made her big debut after shedding the weight, her daughter and “Toddlers & Tiaras” star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, said, “She looks great. I’m really proud of her.”

While Shannon continues to drop jaws whenever she updates fans on how she’s been keeping up her weight loss, she barely turns heads back at home.

“It’s kind of crazy. A lot of people don’t recognize who I am until I talk,” she said. “It’s kind of like I’m in my own disguise. Normally when I walk through the streets, everybody notices me, and now it’s like nobody [does].”

However, she may not slip under the radar for much longer, because she’s headed back to your televisions screens in January for “Mama June: From Not to Hot” Season 2:

#Repost @wetv (@get_repost) ・・・ #MamaJune is doing what?!? Season 2 of #FromNotToHot premieres this January!

A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajuneshannon01) on

RELATED: Mama June Shannon’s daughter “Pumpkin” just made a huge announcement that fans didn’t see coming

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

You’ll be shocked by how much Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter looks like her iconic mom
Rare People

You’ll be shocked by how much Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter looks like her iconic mom

,
“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David
Rare People

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

,
Nick Carter denies allegations of rape from former teen pop singer
Rare People

Nick Carter denies allegations of rape from former teen pop singer

,
A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Rare People

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

,
Advertisement