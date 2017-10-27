Mandy Moore says she’s ready to start the “next chapter” in her life

Mandy Moore is ready to be a mom!

“I think I was waiting for the right person and the right time and for that to sort of coincide. And, I think that’s definitely the next chapter for me, sooner rather than later,” Moore told “TODAY” show host Willie Geist in an interview.

Moore is engaged to Dawes lead singer Taylor Goldsmith following her divorce from her husband of seven years, singer Ryan Adams in 2015.

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Moore currently plays a mother of three on hit ABC show “This Is Us.”





A little Mom-daughter time with sweet Bug on tonight’s #thisisus. 9pm on @nbc ❤️💙💜💚💛 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Oct 24, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

