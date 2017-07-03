Maria Menounos announced her departure from E! just hours after revealing she underwent surgery for a brain tumor

Maria Menounos is stepping down from E! News.

The TV and radio host released a statement with the network just hours after revealing she had underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumor.

I am so grateful for the past three years at E!. I had such an amazing time co-hosting with Jason Kennedy and working everyday with the wonderful roster of talent on the show including producers, staff and crew. It was such a special, good-hearted group and one I’ll always consider family. A special thank you to Frances Berwickand Adam Stotsky for all the support they have shown me through the years especially during these tough times. I will truly miss everyone and looking forward to this next chapter in my life.





E! Entertainment President Adam Stotsky also released a statement about Menounos’ departure.

“Our thoughts and support go out to Maria and her family and we wish them all the best knowing that Maria will tackle this with the same fierce dedication she is known for,” Stotsky said. “We are grateful for Maria’s many contributions to E! over the past three years.”

On Monday, Menounos revealed she had undergone a seven hour surgery to remove a golf ball sized tumor from her brain. Her mother, Litsa Menounos is currently battling stage 4 brain cancer.

She now plans to focus on her health and well being.

“I am going to take some time and focus on some passion projects and see what’s next. I’ve always been so proud of being a hard worker, but there’s so much more out there,” she told PEOPLE.