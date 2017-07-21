Maria Menounos opens up about her brain tumor removal surgery in a new interview

Maria Menounos has been candid about the recent surgery she had to remove a brain tumor. She recently sat down with Megyn Kelly for an exclusive interview for “NBC News’ Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly“ to be aired on July 23. In the interview, she discussed the diagnosis, the surgery and the path to recovery.

When she was first diagnosed, Menounos said that she “started kind of chuckling.” She explained, “Because at that point it’s like, ‘This is a joke.’ Like, how does this happen?”

The diagnosis came just a year after Menounos’ mother, Litsa, was diagnosed with stage IV brain cancer. Menounos underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove the tumor and has since been focusing on recovering.





RELATED: Maria Menounos gave fans a glimpse into how she’s recovering just weeks after brain tumor removal surgery.

“I think that this was a gift because I needed to change my life,” she said. “I needed to change the way I did everything.”

Menounos and her fiance, Kevin Undergaro, have been spending time together planning what to do next now that Menounos has left her position with “E! News.”

“I want to start a family,” Menounos said. “You realize really quickly when something like this happens that nothing else really matters.”