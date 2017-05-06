Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon address hopes that they might be getting back together

After almost two years of being separated, rumors are swirling that newly single parents Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon might be getting back together.

“Mariah and Nick are getting along great,” a source close to them told PEOPLE. “Nick spends most of his time with Mariah and the kids. Mariah is great with Nick around. There seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently.”

The friendly exes have been spotted out and about with their two children, Monroe and Moroccan, lately, reuniting for a trip to Disneyland and to celebrate the twins’ sixth birthday. But earlier this week, the famous duo told “Entertainment Tonight” that they’re just doing what’s best for their kids.





“We’re together when it counts,”Carey said. “We’re together for the kids. And I think that’s the most important thing.”

“It’s so perfect right now. Honestly, I’m working on being the best me that I can possibly be, and from that, I’m working on being the best father that I can be, and that’s a plate full right there,” Cannon echoed. “I love her, I adore her, that’s always going to be my dream girl, but I think as mature adults, I think we just operate better with the way things are right now.”

In addition to being dad to the twins, Cannon welcomed son Golden, 9 weeks, in late February, whom he shares with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell.

