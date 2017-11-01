Mariah Carey gushes as she fulfills a childhood dream in a classic Hollywood ceremony

Pop goddess Mariah Carey said she “fulfilled a childhood dream” today after taking part in the famous hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre.

Though she’s a multi-platinum recording artist with numerous Grammys, she hadn’t won every award in Los Angeles yet, reports Entertainment Tonight. Only now does she have her hand and footprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre, joining just over 300 others who have made a lasting impact on cinema, arts, and entertainment, including George Clooney and Marilyn Monroe.

RELATED: Mariah Carey’s ex-fiance James Packer breaks his silence on the couple’s dramatic split





“I have a picture of Marilyn Monroe & Jane Russell when they were doing their imprint ceremony. It’s humbling. I feel honored.” @MariahCarey pic.twitter.com/9F877Fz7kj — Mariah Australia (@MariahCareyAU) November 1, 2017

It’s not exactly clear how someone is chosen to add their marks to a cement block in front of the Chinese Theatre, according to the Los Angeles Times. In the interest of “fairness,” the Chinese Theatre won’t say either! There’s a committee, the Theatre says, but that’s as far as they’ll go.

And the identities of the members of the “committee” are also kept secret.

While Carey was celebrated at the event, she said the pleasure was all hers — calling it “like a childhood dream” and “awesome.” She chose a stylish little black dress for the event, gushing that she’d “seen pictures of the moment, and this is like, the real version of it, being here, so it’s a nice thing.”