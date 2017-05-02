Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa gushed all over each other on social media in celebration of their 21st anniversary

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are still so in love after all of these years!

The couple celebrated 21 years of marriage on May 1 and took to social media to shower each other with affection.

Ripa first acknowledged her anniversary on Monday’s show after announcing Ryan Seacrest as her full-time co-host, but she later took to Instagram with a sweet snap.

“21 years of lit-ness. (sorry Lola). Happy Anniversary I love you. Big!”

“Yes!!! We did it!!! ❤️🌹🌹🌹Happy 21st anniversary to my fave… I’ll save the mushy stuff for when I see you ..” he wrote.

The couple are parents to three children, Lola Grace Consuelos, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos and Michael Joseph Consuelos, and the kids were all featured in the celebration photos.

Consuelos was also rumored to be Ripa’s full-time co-host, as he filled the hot seat with his wife several times on “Live! with Kelly.” Sure, they had the on-air chemistry, but in the end, they decided not to mix business with pleasure.

Twenty-one years has never looked so good! Happy anniversary!

