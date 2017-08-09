Mark Consuelos shared one smoking hot pic of wife Kelly Ripa as they soak up the last few weeks of summer

Kelly Ripa is enjoying some fun in the sun!

On Wednesday, the TV host’s husband, Mark Consuelos, shared a photo of Ripa looking pretty relaxed poolside in a blue bikini and a big, floppy hat.

“My morning view…#ofmark #underhiseye,” Consuelos wrote with a nod to the hit novel turned Hulu original series “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Dare we say, praise be?

Earlier this week, Ripa showed her husband of over 20 years some social media love when she posted a throwback photo of Mateo and Hayley, the characters they played on “All My Children.”





“#tbt Hayley and Mateo MIC DROP,” she wrote. “Circa 1998ish”

Still so in love after all these years! What’s their secret!?